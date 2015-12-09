Gwyneth Paltrow had $173,000 worth of merchandise stolen from her Goop store

John Lamparski/Getty Images Views of the Goop Market Pop-Up store opening at Time Warner Center on November 23, 2015 in New York City.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s New York City pop-up store was robbed of more than $173,000 worth of merchandise Saturday.

The Huffington Post confirmed that three men stole merchandise, including a $106,250 Bulgari bracelet, from Goop Mrkt, which sells items from Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, after breaking into a cabinet while the store was open.

A Goop spokesperson said all customers and staff were safe and that the store will “remain open for business with proper security precautions in place.”

The pop-up store opened November 23 at The Shops at Columbus Circle and will stay open through December 24.

