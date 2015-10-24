6 terrible health tips from Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and her publication, Goop, have been sharing her celebrity lifestyle since the site launched in 2008. It’s jealousy-inducing for some, while others have complained that it’s totally “out of touch.”

But when it comes to health tips, the site is full of dodgy information, with unfounded warnings about things that are safe — like bras and sunscreen — and zealous promotion of things with little-to-no proven benefits — like cleanses and vaginal steaming, not to mention various trendy diets. Some of the alternative medicine practices on the site could even be dangerous.

In a statement provided to Tech Insider, Goop said that readers should consult their doctors before “making any changes in [their] medical routine.” A similar warning appears at the very bottom of many posts, clarifying that they intend to “highlight alternative studies” and that “the views of the author … do not necessarily represent the views of Goop.”

“Goop regularly shares perspectives and insights from a range of experts in health, wellness, and other fields,” Goop said in the statement. “The thoughts shared … stimulate discussion and conversation on a variety of topics for the consideration of our readers.”

Yet some of these “insights” are scientifically indefensible.

We looked into the science behind Goop’s most dubious claims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.