Gwyneth Paltrow Has Yet Another New Job: Giving Rude, Unsolicited Weight Loss Advice

Gwyneth Paltrow has been laying relatively low for the last few months — and by that we mean she hasn’t hatched a new magazine, released a new cookbook or forced a new single upon us.



But she’s in the news today because comedian Ross Matthews (you know him from “The Tonight Show”) told People that Paltrow triggered his 40-lb. weight loss.

When the two were backstage at “Chelsea Lately” in November:

“We were taping a Chelsea special,” Mathews, 31, tells PEOPLE, “and she pointed at my tummy and said, ‘What’s going on here? I love you. Get it together.”

Matthews promptly got on Jenny Craig and slimmed down from 220 lbs. to 180 lbs.

The best news: he recently bumped into Paltrow again, and she approved of his new look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.