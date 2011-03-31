Here Are 7 Celebrity-Mag Case Studies Gwyneth Paltrow Should Consider Before Tackling Print

Looks like spending so much time on the set of “Glee” has Gwyneth Paltrow feeling wildly optimistic — even about print media startups.



She’s rumoured to be discussing the launch of her own cooking magazine with Hearst.

But hold up, there, Gwyneth — you’re not the first pop culture luminary to think about throwing a magazine into the rotation of things orbiting around them. Some soar, some tank, and some just fade away.

Like all good things, Martha Stewart Living never gets old. The queen of DIY domesticity started slow in 1992, with Living coming out four times a year. She's been holding steady since -- and expanding. Martha Stewart Weddings launched in 1994. Blueprint, sold as a younger, hipper decor pub, was Martha's only misstep. It lasted just over a year. Everyday With Rachael Ray has had staffing problems from the start. Rachael Ray's splashy 2006 launch was heralded as a fresh approach to the food magazine. But sinking newsstand sales were nothing compared to the mass exodus of staffers that occurred over the next several years. (Many of them now work at the hugely-successful Food Network Magazine.) Rosie premiered in 2001, when O'Donnell was one of the most beloved and marketable names in television. (Hey, we saw her crush, Tom Cruise, a lot differently back then, too.) The magazine published until late 2003.

Not surprisingly, O: The Oprah Magazine rules the newsstand. Where others falter -- 'others' meaning not just celebrities, but also regular, longstanding magazines -- O: The Oprah Magazine continues to succeed. Sure, circulation slid last year, but analysts believe the launch of Winfrey's television channel OWN will revitalize numbers. And O continues to grow and experiment -- Maria Shriver guest-edited the April issue. (O At Home, meanwhile, was short-lived.) George, brainchild of John F. Kennedy, Jr. Its debut cover, featuring supermodel Cindy Crawford as George Washington, became instantly iconic in 1995. When Kennedy died in a plane crash, Hachette Filipacchi bought the magazine, but it soon floundered. George was shuttered in 2001. Paula Deen and her sons have their own magazines. We get the idea that if you give one celebrity chef a cookie, you've got to give one to all of them. But Deen's magazine, Cooking With Paula Deen, has been going strong since 2005. Meanwhile, her sons, Jamie and Bobby, launched, Deen Bros. Good Cooking, a quarterly 'food magazine for men,' in 2010. We'll see how that goes. Glenn Beck has plenty of words left over for Fusion. The launch of Fusion, in the fall of 2010, came about something like this, according to its website: 'If you were going to start a whole new division of a business, you would probably conduct extensive research and product testing with surveys and focus groups. Great! Now we know what you would do. We, on the other hand, noticed one day in an airport that there really weren't any smart and funny magazines. So we wrote one. No testing, no research and not a single focus group.' 14-year-old Tavi Gevinson may be the youngest magazine mogul ever. This tiny front-row blogger electrified the fashion world -- and intrigued Jane Pratt, founder of Sassy and Jane. The two are currently working on a magazine that's supposed to launch this summer.

