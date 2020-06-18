Gwyneth Paltrow debuted her new orgasm candle on 'The Tonight Show' and Jimmy Fallon couldn't cope

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow showed off Goop’s new candle on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Gwyneth Paltrow debuted Goop’s new candle “This Smells Like My Orgasm” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The orgasm candle follows Goop’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which sold for $US75 a pop.

Paltrow told Fallon: “We have a new [candle], which actually might be more for you to give to your wife,” before showing it off, causing the host to shout “Heavens!” and roll around in his chair.

Paltrow also points out that the box has fireworks on it.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and showed off her wellness brand Goop’s newest product – a candle that “smells like my orgasm.”

Fallon started by showing off a number of skincare products he’d bought on Goop, before broaching the subject of Paltrow’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which sold for $US75 a pop.

Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel at the time that the candle was a kind of “punk-rock, feminist statement,” albeit a very weird, expensive one.

Fortunately for fans who have been screaming for more since the vagina candle was launched in January this year, Paltrow debuted a follow-up on “The Tonight Show.”

“We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife,” Paltrow told the baffled talk show host before presenting the new candle to her webcam, causing Fallon to cry “Heavens!” and roll over on his seat.

The new candle, “This Smells Like My Orgasm,” is “made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive,” according to the Goop website.

Like the vagina candle, the orgasm candle also prices in at $US75, which is a sentence I didn’t think I would ever write.

Goop

And, as Paltrow raves to Fallon, the box has fireworks on it – obviously.

Watch the interview below:

