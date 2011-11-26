STILL HUNGRY? Check Out The Celebrities Who Make Millions Off Their Branded Food And Beverages

Today, it’s not enough to do just one thing. Celebrities like Beyonce Knowles have their names on everything from CDs to films to clothing. Some have lines of nail polish, or hair products or fragrances.



And other celebrities turn to food — even ones you didn’t know could cook.

Gwyneth Paltrow is only one of the recent celebrities to slap her name on a cookbook or food product. After travelling around Spain with celebrity chef Mario Batali she put together her own collection of family recipes.

