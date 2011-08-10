And Now For Something (About Gwyneth Paltrow) Completely Different

Movie posters for the upcoming germophobe-nightmare/bio-thriller “Contagion” — starring big names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Marion Cotillard, and directed by Steven Soderbergh — were first released Tuesday.
And they look like your standard action movie poster: worry, panic, and cell phones.
Except for one.
Paltrow’s frozen-in-sickness face is undeniably the most disturbing, and least flattering, of the bunch.
But sure to be the most talked about. Well done, Gwynnie.
Photo: NYMag.com
