And Now For Something (About Gwyneth Paltrow) Completely Different

Movie posters for the upcoming germophobe-nightmare/bio-thriller “Contagion” — starring big names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Marion Cotillard, and directed by Steven Soderbergh — were first released Tuesday.



And they look like your standard action movie poster: worry, panic, and cell phones.

Except for one.

Paltrow’s frozen-in-sickness face is undeniably the most disturbing, and least flattering, of the bunch.

But sure to be the most talked about. Well done, Gwynnie.

Photo: NYMag.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.