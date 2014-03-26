Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Announce Split In Super Civilized Blog Post

Gwyneth Paltrow used her Goop blog to announce Tuesday afternoon that she and her Coldplay frontman-husband, Chris Martin, are separating after ten years of marriage.

The couple, who have two children together, were rumoured to have been fighting recently over the family’s move from London to Los Angeles.

In the thoughtful blog post, Paltrow explains that the decision has been a long time in the making after “working hard for well over a year” and that “we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.”

Read the full explanation below, because the Goop site is currently down due to increased traffic.

