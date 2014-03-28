Here's What's At Stake In Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin's Multi-Million Dollar Divorce

Charley Gallay/Getty Chris Martin breaks down his Coldplay pay structure, while Gwyneth Paltrow has plenty thanks to her ‘Iron Man’ paycheck.



Gwyneth Paltrow, 41, and Chris Martin, 37, announced their split Tuesday via her website Goop in a very civilized blog post titled “Conscious Uncoupling.”

After ten years and two kids together, the Oscar-winning actress and Coldplay frontman have amassed quite an empire — but what exactly is at stake if the two proceed with a divorce?

E! Online estimates that Paltrow and Martin are worth $140 million each, making their combined fortune a whopping $US280 million. But reports of their wealth vary widely, with Britain’s Sunday Times pegging their combined net worth at nearly $US120 million in 2012.

But what is certain, is that between June 2012 and June 2013 alone, Paltrow and Martin both made Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-earning celebrities. Paltrow landed at No. 71 with $US10 million and Coldplay coming in at No. 14 with $US64 million.

So where’s all the dough coming from? Let’s break it down.

Chris Martin:

Facebook/The Voice Chris Martin, who makes most of his money off concert tours, just joined NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

“Chris Martin is clearly the bigger earner in the relationship,” Dorothy Pomerantz, L.A. Bureau Chief of Forbes, told E! News, explaining: “With musicians like Coldplay it depends on touring, which is where they make the big money. So every year these guys go out on tour, they will sell out giant arenas and will make tons of money. It doesn’t really come from the album sales, it comes from the touring.”

Indeed, Martin has admitted that Coldplay only owns a piece of their publishing rights, while their Universal Music label owns their catalogue.

Martin confirmed to Howard Stern during a 2011 interview, “No, we don’t own hardly any of it…You’ll have to talk to my manager, but we don’t own it for at least 20 years or something.”

“We own quite a lot of the publishing but we don’t own much of the recording,” he continued. “That’s why people always think bands are a lot richer than they are because they never remember that bit.”

But out of anyone in the band, Martin doesn’t have to worry, as he told Stern that the four members split their earnings “20-20-20-40,” with the largest share going to him as lead singer-songwriter.

That breakdown fares well for Martin, whose band sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and whose last 2012 “Mylo Xyloto” concert tour grossed more than $US170 million, according to The New York Times.

Gwyneth Paltrow:

Kevin Winter/Getty Thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website, best-selling cookbooks, and endorsement deals, the actress has turned into a lucrative lifestyle brand. The ‘Iron Man’ paycheck doesn’t hurt, either.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, Paltrow’s films have grossed more than $US3.9 billion worldwide. “Iron Man” alone accounts for $US1.2 billion of that figure.

“When you are in a movie like ‘Iron Man,’ even if you are not the star and it makes so much money you get some of that back end,” explains Forbes’ Dorothy Pomerantz. “She is not getting Robert Downey Jr. money but she still gets a taste of it. She gets money from GOOP, she gets money from her cookbooks and her TV work…She has money coming from several different sources now, because she really is a brand and when you put it all together, it is around $10 million.”

In addition to Paltrow’s 150,000 Goop subscribers and her newest cookbook, 2013’s “

It’s All Good

“ debuting at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, the 41-year-old also boasts lucrative endorsement deals.

People magazine reports Paltrow’s portfolio includes: Max Factor’s Modern Icon campaign ($4.9 million), Boss perfume ($1.9 million), and Estée Lauder ($8.2 million).

In 2008 alone — the year she became a face of Estée Lauder and the first “Iron Man” came out — Forbes estimated she made $US25 million those 12 months alone.

Real Estate:

Veranda Unveils The couple’s kitchen at their Los Angeles home.

With her hailing from Los Angeles and Manhattan and he from London, the couple’s real estate portfolio currently consists of five properties around the world: “a home in L.A.’s Brentwood neighbourhood, a Manhattan apartment, a Hamptons estate, and a mansion in London’s upscale Belsize Park neighbourhood, which they bought from Kate Winslet in 2004. Additionally, they purchased the property next door and combined the two into a single large estate,” according to People.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported the couple paid $US14 million for a Malibu home, which will now reportedly be used as Martin’s “bachelor pad.”

While the couple likely have a prenuptial agreement, if not, California — the state in which they were married — is a community property state, meaning marital property is divided in half in the event of a divorce.

