Gwyneth Paltrow finally explains how she and Brad Pitt ended up getting matching haircuts in the 1990s
Jason Guerrasio
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt famously had the same haircut when they dated in the late 1990s.
Paltrow revealed the same stylist (Chris McMillan) cut their hair, but they didn’t match on purpose.
She talked about it in a new Goop promo but declined to call Pitt to revisit their hair moment.
