Gwyneth Paltrow says having some of the best sex of her life at age 49 is ‘cheating’ because she’s a newlywed

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith commended Gwyneth Paltrow for having great sex at 49.

“But I’m a newlywed,” Paltrow said. “So it’s cheating, you know, maybe a little bit.”

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018 after announcing a divorce from Chris Martin in 2014.

Gwyneth Paltrow credits her newlywed status for her vibrant sex life at age 49, she said on Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk.

Paltrow, whose Netflix series “Sex, Love, and Goop,” came out last week, joined RTT cohosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Pinkett Smith’s mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris (“Gammy”), to talk about women’s sexual health.

Occasionally, the conversation hinted at their own sex lives. Pinkett-Smith said she tries to be accountable for what she wants sexually but, after 26 years of marriage, it’s still hard. Norris said that, after five years of marriage, she and her husband can talk about everything “but the conversation about sex is difficult.”

Paltrow didn’t spill much about life in her bedroom, but when Pinkett-Smith told her “we’ve read that you’re having some of the best sex these days, which, yay!” Paltrow beamed. “And you’re 49!” Pinkett-Smith added.

Paltrow blushes when Pinkett-Smith said she's read Paltrow is having some of the best sex of her life.

Paltrow has previously talked about the benefits of finding love later in life

Last week, Paltrow told Today’s Savannah Guthrie she’s grateful to have met her “dream man halfway through her life.” “The quality of our communication and our friendship, it’s really thrilling,” she said.

Paltrow said she hopes her relationship can inspire others not to give up on love due to age or past relationship experiences.

“I think [it’s] wonderful for people who had a marriage or a relationship that didn’t work out to understand that it’s really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life,” she told Today.