Gwyneth Paltrow Bashes Met Gala: 'I'm Never Going Again, It Was So Un-Fun'

‘It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.’

If you’re Gwyneth Paltrow, Monday’s Met Gala had everything going for it: a custom designed Valentino gown, a punk theme for the former goth girl, and her friend Beyoncé was the honorary co-chair.



But the 40-year-old actress still didn’t have fun at the event.

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun,” Paltrow tells USA Today.

But why did the A-lister have such a terrible time? “It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

But Paltrow may want to watch her words, as the Met Gala is hosted by Vogue magazine — of which she has appeared on the cover seven times. And if she wants a shot at another, she better not bother editor and event chair, Anna Wintour.

At least Paltrow had her husband Chris Martin to keep her company inside the event — even though they didn’t walk the red carpet together because they like to keep their 10-year marriage as “private” as possible, she explains.

Paltrow was more positive about the gala when talking with Entertainment Weekly, praising model Miranda Kerr’s Michael Kors dress as “really beautiful. It was a little punk-y. She’s just so pretty, it’s abnormal.”

The actress even asked the Victoria’s Secret catwalker “‘Is it weird to be that pretty?’ And she was like, ‘No.'”

