We all know that we should be eating more vegetables, but did you also know that soy and corn could be bad for you?

That’s according to Dr. Frank Lipman, the health coach to celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Maggie Gyllenhaal and author of “Ten Reasons You Feel Old and Get Fat.” He recently spoke with W Magazine where he revealed the foods he believes we should all stop eating.

Basically, if you want to look (and probably feel) as good as goop-goddess Paltrow, you need to cut out:

Sugar

Processed foods

Corn

Gluten

Soy

Factory farm meats/fish

Juice

Granola

Let’s break that down, starting with sugar.

Scientists have been warning us about the dangers of too much sugar since as early as 1957. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says people should cap consumption at 50 grams of sugar a day — about 4 tablespoons or a little more than a can of Coke — while the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests no more than half that amount for best results.

Meanwhile processed foods — be they bread, meats, soda, or sweets — are usually just empty calories, meaning we’re getting next to no nutritional value at all. Processed red meats, like bacon, have also been associated with heart disease and cancer.

Lipman also warned against corn, saying that some types of locally grown corn are fine, but that people should avoid corn that’s “genetically modified.”

“Most corn is genetically modified,” he said, adding that it’s not just corn on the cob you should be wary of, but corn hidden in other foods like hamburger patties and ketchup. “There’s too much corn in food and I think that can be a problem.”

There was one study in France that found rats eating a type of genetically modified corn contracted cancer at a higher rate, but the European Food Safety Authority dismissed the findings, according to Scientific American. Most scientists believe while genetically modified foods could use more oversight, there isn’t concrete proof these types of foods are all bad for us.

Gluten, a type of protein found in certain grains and another food on Lipman’s list, has long been debated in the scientific community.

The gluten-free industry is oversaturated and worth $10.5 billion dollars, but unless you’re one of the 1% of Americans with celiac disease or 6% of Americans with a gluten sensitivity, you’re probably ok to eat gluten — just eat more whole grains, which have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some kinds of cancers, hypertension, stroke, and obesity.

According to Lipman, soy that’s been genetically modified isn’t good for you, but again, the majority of scientific studies have found that genetically modified foods pose no additional health risks. In 2013, scientists found GM soy had no definite negative or positive impact in rats. If you’re still nervous about soy, Bon Appetit has a good breakdown of all the studies about why or why not soy is good for you.

Getty Images/William Thomas Cain Factory farm meats and fish are scary for environmental reasons.

Next on the list? Factory farm meats and fish. “It’s not meat that’s the problem, but it’s factory farm meat where they’re fed corn which changes their fat profile and they’re injected with antibiotics and hormones,” Lipman said. “It’s not fish that’s the problem, but what we’ve done to the fish, all the mercury and getting injected with hormones and an anti-fungal because of the way that they’re farmed.”

While it’s admittedly scary that there are hormones in our food, there’s still no definitive study that says its bad for our health. What you should be more concerned about is that fact that these factory farms (basically big operations that raise large numbers of animals for food) are one of the biggest threats to the global environment and numerous investigative reports have found abhorrent conditions for animals at some of these farms.

Plus, the rampant use of antibiotics in livestock production is contributing to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, per the Centres for Disease Control.

James Ransom Juicing misses out on the good fibres in fruits and vegetables.

Juicing and juice in general (especially fruit juice), Lipman says is “just one big dose of sugar.” He’s right — while eating more fruits and vegetables is healthy and lots of juices contain them, juicing can remove a lot of the fibre that is one of the benefits of eating plants.

Sydney Segal Most granola and health bars are packed with sugar.

He also added that granola and health bars are “pure junk.” It’s true — many granola bars are deceivingly unhealthy with lots of added sugar. So while granola oats may have lots of fibre and iron, all of the sugar, oils, and chocolate that comes in these bars is not.

As for what Lipman said you should eat? Califia Farms almond milk and produce that you either grow yourself or know the farmer who grew it for you.

“The more you know the source and the origin of the food, the better,” Lipman said.

Ultimately, however, he admits he still eats ice cream and says the goal of eating healthy is to take everything in moderation.

