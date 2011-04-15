Gwyneth Paltrow Continues Her Quest To Convince The World She Deserves A Food Magazine

If Gwyneth Paltrow wants her own food magazine, she is certainly putting in her due diligence.



The movie star/country singer/future Martha Stewart appeared at the release party for Adam Rapoport‘s new-look Bon Appetit earlier this week at Minetta Tavern.

She mingled with celebrity chefs including David Chang, Tom Colicchio, Daniel Boulud, and April Bloomfield.

It was a bit of a curious choice considering Conde Nast competitor Hearst is the company linked with Paltrow’s potential magazine, but mingling is mingling, you know? It takes priority.

The star is busy bolstering her foodie credentials elsewhere as well.

Her cookbook, My Father’s Daughter, hit shelves earlier this week. A day before heading to the Bon App fiesta, she hosted a dinner party in honour of its release.

“I spent all of Sunday… cooking and preparing everything,” she told Page Six.

