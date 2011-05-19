Gwyneth Paltrow Would Rather Be On The Cover Of A Magazine Than Edit One

Remember back in April when we all thought Gwyneth Paltrow wanted a food magazine?



That was fun.

Also: false.

The actress is on the cover of the latest issue of Bon Appetit, and the New York Post reports she discusses her non-desire for a magazine.

“Don’t know how that rumour got into the papers. It could not be further from the truth. I literally do not have time to bathe, let alone start a magazine,” she tells Bon App EIC Adam Rapoport, also known as the coolest man in magazines.

Paltrow, who recently released a cookbook called My Father’s Daughter, is good friends with Mario Batali — in fact, a story about a meal she had with the celebrity chef appears in Rapoport’s editor’s letter explaining his choice to put her on the cover — but she has no plans to move into the magazine world.

She will happily pose on the cover of one, however, and offer up her favourite recipes.

