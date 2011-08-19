Gwyneth Paltrow (Inadvertently) Saved A Woman's Life On 9/11

Gwyneth Paltrow saved someone’s life on 9/11.



It’s not what you think. Obviously.

Think Sliding Doors, but this time it was Gwyneth Paltrow and her car upon which the future of a woman’s life hinged.

As Lara Lundstrom tells it she was on her way to work on the beautiful morning of September 11th, 2001. She was in a hurry and in order to make her train to work she decided to jaywalk across seventh avenue. She looked up to see a Mercedes SUV speeding toward her.

After playing a few rounds of, “You go,” “No, you,” the driver waved Lundstrom across the street. When she looked up at the driver, she realised that she had had a run-in with Paltrow.

When she finally made it down to the subway station, her train had left without her.

You can probably see where this is headed. Lundstrom worked in the World Trade centre and had she not missed her train due to her near-collision with Paltrow, she would have been in her office when the plane hit.

Lundstrom says that she has a recurring dream of thanking Paltrow and recently wrote her a letter, thanking her for saving her life.

