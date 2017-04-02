How 'Game of Thrones' actress Gwendoline Christie became the first female Stormtrooper

Michael Buckner/Getty Gwendoline Christie at San Diego Comic-Con.

Gwendoline Christie, best known as the indomitable Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones,” is the feminist hero you’re looking for.

Later this year, the Sussex-born actress appears as the first female Stormtrooper in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” She joins another blockbuster franchise this holiday season via “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.”

In honour of Christie’s breakout success, we’re taking a look back at her meteoric rise to fame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.