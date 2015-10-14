No Doubt released its first hit album 20 years ago -- Photos of Gwen Stefani then and now proves she's the one person on the planet who doesn't age

No Doubt and its lead singer Gwen Stefani debuted their first hit album, “Tragic Kingdom,” 20 years ago on October 10, 1995.

(We know! Where does the time go?)

The album produced smash hits such as “Spider Webs,” “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl.”

Here’s the album cover, with Stefani on the front (on right).

Stefani is just as glamorous today as she was back then.

It makes you wonder if she actually defies ageing.

The proof:

Here’s Stefani in the early 2000s, just a few years after the album dropped.

(Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Lead singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt poses in the media room at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music all August 29, 2002 in New York City

And again:

(Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images) Achievement Awards June 16, 2001 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Here’s Stefani now:

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Gwen Stefani and MasterCard team up again to bring an exclusive performance to MasterCard cardholders on October 17th in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center on September 15, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

And a close up:

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 16: Singer Gwen Stefani attends An Evening with Women Benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

