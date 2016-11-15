Veteran journalist Gwen Ifill has died at 61

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Journalist Gwen Ifill speaks onstage at the International Women’s Media Foundation’s 2013 Courage In Journalism And Lifetime Achievement Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 23, 2013 in New York City.

Veteran PBS anchor and journalist Gwen Ifill died of cancer at age 61 on Monday, the network said.

Ifill was the longtime host of “NewsHour” and “Washington Week in Review” on PBS. She had taken a leave of absence in May to seek medical treatment, according to Politico.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share the news that Gwen Ifill passed away earlier today surrounded by family and friends,” PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger said in a statement.

She added: “Gwen was one of America’s leading lights in journalism and a fundamental reason public media is considered a trusted window on the world by audiences across the nation. Her contributions to thoughtful reporting and civic discourse simply cannot be overstated.”

Ifill garnered praise for her moderation of the 2004 and 2008 vice-presidential debates. She is one of the few black journalists to have moderated a presidential or vice-presidential debate.

Ifill earned the Columbia University’s 2016 John Chancellor Award for excellence in journalism, and was set to accept the award on Wednesday.

Here’s the full statement from Kerger:

She often said that her job was to bring light rather than heat to issues of importance to our society. Gwen did this with grace and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Our sorrow at her passing is a part of our profound gratitude for all that she did for our system and our nation.

It was an honour to know Gwen and to work with her. All of us at PBS express our sincere condolences to Gwen’s friends and family.”

