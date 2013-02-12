George Washington Law School's Unemployed Grads Are Costing The School $3 Million

George Washington Law School

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One of the nation’s highly ranked law schools is spending nearly $3 million to place more than one-fifth of its 2012 graduates in school-funded, short-term internships, The GW Hatchet reported Thursday. George Washington University Law School’s Pathways to Practice program pays students $15 an hour to do part-time legal work for up to a year after graduation, according to the school.



As the recovery for the legal industry continues to stall, more and more students are relying the program and using its resources.

The number of students in the program jumped from 95 to 109 graduates, according to the Hatchet. One student criticised the program as giving students a crutch.

“It’s another level of having an umbilical cord with the school. From what I understand, if they’re not employing you, you’re not really doing substantive legal work a lot of time,” 2L student Nick Shepherd told the Hatchet. “Having a job with the school may encourage you to sit back. I don’t know if it’s the best incentive, and then you drain more resources.”

GW Law is ranked the 20th best law school in the country by U.S. News. The school costs nearly $46,000 per year and enrolls 1,430 full-time students.

