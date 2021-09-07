Guzman y Gomez and Australian startup Fable release new plant-based taco filling, showing the meat alternative industry still has mushroom to grow

Image supplied.

Australian-born Mexican restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez is launching a new plant-based filling option.

The ingredient comes by way of Australian startup Fable, which offers meat alternatives made from mushrooms.

Fable is part of a booming industry which aims to provide meat-free options to environmentally-minded diners.

For fans of Mexican fast casual chain Guzman y Gomez, the launch of a new plant-based burrito filling might make lunchtime decisions a little spicier.

But to the Australian-born company and local food innovators Fable, the collaboration means much more — and in their grandest visions, it might guide consumers from meat entirely.

Guzman y Gomez on Tuesday announced it will launch shredded shiitake mushrooms as a core ingredient across its stores nationwide, joining its existing sauteed vegetable and meat options.

The chain’s first new plant-based filling in three years comes by way of Fable, an Australian startup betting big on the gradual transition away from meat as a core component of everyday diets.

Guzman y Gomez said the mushroom burrito and taco filling — described as a “meaty”, with a kick of paprika, onion, and garlic — was the first meat-alternative to meet the chain’s ingredient requirements.

Those criteria include a ban on what the chain calls “unacceptable additives”, a sticking point which may prove important in Australia’s increasing adoption of plant-based meat alternatives.

The meat alternative market has exploded in Australia, driven by an increasing consumer preference for plant-based and ‘flexitarian’ diets, and concerns for the environmental impact of traditional farming.

Major players include the CSIRO-backed v2foods, whose meat-free patties are now carried by supermarkets and Hungry Jack’s franchises nationwide.

Fable presents itself differently: instead of developing meat analogues out of various plant proteins, the brand has embraced mushrooms as its core ingredient.

“We’re not trying to replicate meat,” entrepreneur and Fable co-founder Michael Fox told Business Insider Australia last month. “We don’t want to make it bleed.”

Fable’s efforts to forge a new food category — not ‘just’ mushroom, but not ‘fake meat’ — are already on show at burger chain Grill’d, which last month launched Fable patties alongside its existing meat-free Beyond Burger menu items.

The differentiation suggests the meat-alternative market is growing in tandem with the national appetite.

The field’s growth has also sparked a Senate inquiry, which aims to address how the growing industry may impact Australia’s farming industries and agricultural communities.

Although Australia’s meat-alternative firms are gearing up for future stoushes with conventional agriculture, Fable’s mushroom filling will not force traditional meat items off the Guzman y Gomez menu.

In a statement, Fox said the latest team-up is simply about offering “more delicious, nutritious and responsibly crafted food options that are clean and affordable, and promoting a more sustainable way of eating.”

Even so, Fable is clear about its long-term intentions: What might present as a menu add-on today could prove a significant threat in years to come.

“Once the product tastes better than meat and is cheaper than meat, there’s really no reason to eat meat from animals anymore,” Fox told Business Insider Australia.

“So, this shift is going to happen, no matter what.”