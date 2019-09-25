Guzman y Gomez has launched a clean menu, free of 'unacceptable' additives – but it won't go fully plant-based

Image Guzman Y Gomez

Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) has announced a 100% clean food menu.

Under its definition of clean, GYG’s food has no added preservatives, artificial flavours, added colours or “unacceptable additives”.

The menu took three years to develop and involved extensive discussions with the company’s suppliers.

The definition of “clean” used by the Mexican-style fast food company is that its food has no added preservatives, artificial flavours, added colours or unacceptable additives – ingredients identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as cancerous, has faced consumer backlash, or has been subject to warnings.

The definition was developed by GYG Founder and Global CEO Steven Marks together with GYG Head of Culinary, Cindy Flores and independent nutritionist Sarah Patterson from The Nutrition Providers. It was based on research into additives and preservatives, consumer trends and international food guidelines set out by the WHO.

With this new definition, GYG said it is setting a new industry standard for all other players in the fast food industry.

GYG Founder and Global CEO Steven Marks told Business Insider Australia that the company wants to “reinvent fast food”. And part of that means fast food “has to be delicious but it has to be clean.”

“I truly believe that as a food company, we have a responsibility to serve clean foods,” he said.

Guzman launched its clean food journey back in 2016 with an audit of all the items on its menu. It then developed a list of unacceptable additives to ensure that none of those ingredients were included in its food.

From there, the business began transitioning to a 100% clean food menu. It worked with both new and current suppliers to make changes to products or create completely new products that fit within the established guidelines.

In less than 12 months, the company removed all added preservatives from its tortillas, corn chips and hard tacos nationwide. It also made changes to its chips, cheese, marinades and salsas.

Last year, GYG began sourcing marinades and salsas directly from Mexico which are “less processed and free from added preservatives”. It also released skin-on fries with chipotle seasoning – which are free of added preservatives and additives – and rolled out an Australian preservative-free cheese in May.

Marks told Business Insider Australia that removing the additives and preservatives won’t change the taste of the food but it does mean it has a shorter shelf life.

“It does [have a shorter shelf life], but we have very good inventory system,” he said. “Our inventory systems are so accurate that I don’t need oversupply, I just need to basically make sure we order correctly.

“We go through huge volumes and that’s why we’re able to not have preservatives in our food. Who needs a tortilla that’s gonna last six months?”

Marks said in a statement that the company’s menu and processes are constantly evolving in response to global best-practice and customer demand. “After extensive research into consumer attitudes and trends towards food, and ongoing feedback from our guests, it’s become clear that clean is the new healthy,” he said.

Marks further highlighted his own attitude to food, saying he believed you can eat whatever you want, as long as it’s clean. “I have this food philosophy: you need to eat meat of a high animal welfare, you should have more plant based [foods] and you should eat less,” he told Business Insider Australia.

This isn’t the first time GYG has made an attempt to reinvent fast food.

In 2017 it became the first Australian fast-food brand to introduce free range chicken across its stores nationwide through its Fix Fast Food campaign. Since then, GYG has also rolled out 100% sow stall-free pulled pork and hormone-free beef across all its Australian stores.

But you won’t be seeing any plant based meats used at GYG. While Marks believes in people eating less meat, he doesn’t like how plant bast meat alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible are processed.

“I think they’re highly processed and I don’t believe in highly-processed food,” he said. “So you won’t be seeing Beyond or Impossible on GYG’s menu – I’d rather derive something from true vegetables or plants.”

GYG was founded in Australia and now has restaurants in Singapore and Tokyo.

In 2018 the company raised $44 million for its expansion into the US, and Marks told Business Insider Australia it is opening its first store in Chicago in January 2020.

