Guys Who Sold Adify For $300 Million Get Big Funding For New Startup

Russ Fradin

Photo: xmedialab

Russ Fradin, Jim Larrison, and Steve Heyman – the guys you’ve heard of because they sold ad tech startup Adify to Cox Enteprises for $300 million way back in 2008 – just raised a pile of money for their new startup.The company is called Dynamic Signal. Investors include the three founders plus Venrock, and Trinity. Notably, Cox Enterprises is also on board. The total raise comes to $8 million.



We don’t know what Dynamic is up to, but here’s what people who know people are whispering:

They are focusing on social media marketing.

One source guessed they are “building the DoubleClick for conversational marketing.” We don’t know what “conversational marketing” is. Maybe you do.

Russ is CEO. Jim is GM. Steve is CTO.

They are based in San Bruno, California.

There are already about 15 people working for the startup.

Xconomy.com broke the news on Dynamic Signal’s funding after finding an SEC filing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.