Why every guy should own more than one kind of cologne

iStock Every man should have a ‘scent wardrobe.’

So you’ve done the hard work. You’ve tried on many colognes and found the one you like to wear, one that smells good on you all day. You’re done, right?

Not so fast. Not every scent is great for every situation, and if you have just one signature scent, it can be off-putting at times, as G. Bruce Boyer writes in his book “True Style: The History and Principles of Classic Menswear.“

“Because heat tends to intensify fragrance, it’s best to wear the lightest scents in warm weather and save the stronger ones for fall and winter,” Boyer writes. “For after-business hours, a more definite fragrance can help establish or enhance a mood of relaxation.”

Instead, we and Boyer recommend what is called a “scent wardrobe.” Just like your normal wardrobe, your scent wardrobe is a collection of fragrances that you like to wear and have picked out specifically for that reason. Some are lighter and citrusy and might work for summer days, while others are heavy with musk or spice, and might only work during fall and winter evenings.

You pick out these scents just as you would your very first fragrance: by sampling many different kinds, and picking the one you still like the smell of after it has been on your skin for a while.

We’re not saying you need a scent for every single occasion, but fragrance is far from one-size-fits-all.

“Social occasions also allow us slightly more freedom to get away from the business uniform and wear a more relaxing wardrobe, so why not also indulge our scent wardrobe as well?” Boyer asks.

We couldn’t agree more.

