13 Things You Didn't Know Guys Were Doing On Pinterest

Even though Pinterest is the fastest growing content sharing platform, some people still assume that it’s only women using the service, and that they’re just focusing on cupcake pictures and wedding planning.

Not even close to true.

Though Pinterest still has more women using it then men, more and more guys are turning to the social network to keep track of their lives in creative ways.

Pinterest wouldn’t give us a number for the amount of dudes using the service, but said the the topics seeing explosive growth right now are the gender-neutral ones, like food, articles, and travel, and subcategories like CrossFit.

Of course, we’re not trying to say that the following are examples of things that only guys would pin. Lots of women are pinning about the exact same topics — but you already knew they were on Pinterest.

