Guys, how should you speak so women remember what you say?





“Men take note: If you want women to remember, speak to them in a low pitch voice.”

…according to a new study by David Smith and colleagues from the University of Aberdeen in the UK. Their work shows for the first time that a low masculine voice is important for both mate choice and the accuracy of women’s memory. The research is published online in Springer’s journal, Memory & Cognition.

Source: Eurekalert

