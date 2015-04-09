Why guys are going crazy for 'solid' cologne

Solid cologne is a fast growing alternative to traditional spray cologne. It’s portable, natural, moisturizing and inexpensive.

Mindy Yang, Vice President and Curator of MiN New York, explains how to apply and when to wear it. Solid cologne is the perfect product for every man’s wardrobe. You can pick up scents for yourself at Alfred Lane, Fulton & Roark and Otter Wax.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.