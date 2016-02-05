Younger guys are flocking to this shocking hair trend that makes them look like their fathers

Guys are going grey — on purpose.

The newest hair trend for young guys has them looking a lot more like their older peers, with completely dyed fake grey heads, according to the New York Times.

Celebrities from YouTube star Tyler Oakley to Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and former One Direction star Zayn Malik have been sporting the look.

A rep from Amazon told The Times that searches for grey hair dye are up, and a Google trends report from last year also noted that there was an increase of 234% in searches for grey hair.

Salon workers that talked to the Times agree. “Men are embracing colour,” according to the colorist in Denver who worked on Kenworthy’s hair.

Or, lack of colour, as the case may be.



So why are men doing it? Turns out it’s not about trying to look older.

“It’s kind of an ironic statement, especially when the wearer is noticeably young and probably years away from natural graying,” Michael Fisher, the creative director of menswear at a trend forecasting agency, told The Times. “It’s just another bold way to stand out from the crowd.”

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 7, 2016 at 8:27am PST



For men looking into the lifestyle change, beware: it’s a serious commitment.

A dye job, which usually consists of a bleach and two colouring treatments, can run between $350 and $600, not including salon touch-ups and the cost of special colour-safe conditioners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.