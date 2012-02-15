GUYS: If You Find Yourself Alone On Valentine's Day, Here's What You Should Do

Follow @bakadesuyo



Improve your body language, learn to be more charismatic and maybe even read some Byron.

You might want to pay more attention to a girl’s feet and your own chin.

Horror films can make you more attractive.

Stop being so modest. Yes, young ladies are often attracted to “jerks”.

When you ask a girl for her number, touch her. (And it doesn’t hurt to know what predicts sex on the first date.)

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.