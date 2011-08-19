Every Lazy, Single Dude's Dream Startup Just Launched

GuyHaus launched on Tuesday night with the tag line, “Always be prepared for life and the ladies.”



The startup is like Birchbox for men. It delivers monthly guy supplies (toilet paper, shaving cream, deodorant and more) to users.

“Right now, people don’t realise they need more toothpaste until they’re already out,” says cofounder Jesse Middleton. “GuyHaus’ automatic monthly shipments make sure men never run out of the essentials.”

Men can customise their shopping lists, so every package GuyHaus sends is different. Prices range from $7 to $70 per month depending on a user’s purchases.

This week, GuyHaus sent out its first batch of shipments to a group of paying Beta testers. It is also working with sponsors to throw surprise goodies in every box. This week’s group received free AMC movie tickets.

GuyHaus is entering a competitive box-at-your-door market. ShoeDazzle and BirchBox send women accessories; ManPacks and Thanks, Bro, deliver recurring care packages to men.

ShoeDazzle and BirchBox work because women can never have too many accessories. GuyHaus may not have the same luck. No one needs a surplus of toiletries.

Middleton says GuyHaus has that covered. GuyHaus sends an email to every user one week before the end of the month so last minute adjustments can be made. It is also adding a “skip this month” feature to prevent product pile-ups.

GuyHaus is based in NYC’s WeWork Labs; it was founded by Jesse Middleton, Mike Oliver and Andrew Sternthal. It raised a $250,000 angel round six weeks ago from Mike Yavonditte, Mike Edwards, Charles Smith, and Jason Yeh.

So guys, what do you think? Do you really want a soap.com for condoms and shampoo?

If you do, SAI snagged you a discount code. Let us know what you think.

