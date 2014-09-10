There Is A Guy Wiping Dew Off The Side Of The Huge White Building Apple Built For Its IPhone 6 Event

Sweating the details: there is a guy wiping the morning dew off if Apple’s giant event structure pic.twitter.com/2zQxnOEsxB

— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 9, 2014

With less than four hours until its big iPhone 6 launch event, there is a guy outside Apple’s mysterious white structure literally wiping the dew from the building’s sides, says Dieter Bohn from The Verge.

We’re not sure what’s underneath, but it could be a stage for a U2 performance, a model home to demonstrate HomeKit, or even a gym to show off the iWatch’s fitness tracking capabilities.

