Guy Who Stole Goldman's Doomsday Trading Machine Fesses Up To Where It Is

So now we know where Sergey Aleynikov, the former Goldman Sachs computer programmer arrested last week for stealing the enigmatic code that Goldman says could be used to manipulate markets, sent the code: a URL called xp-dev.com.



Serge told an FBI agent that he uploaded proprietary code on “multiple occasions.” The place he sent the code looks like it is a site that allows programmers to track code as it gets duplicated and changed through subsequent versions.

From Bloomberg:

Xp-dev.com is registered to London resident Roopinder Singh, who describes himself on a blog linked to the site as a trading systems developer working in London’s financial services industry. The site offers “subversion hosting,” letting users track current and previous versions of programming code and other documents.

Singh told his customers in the blog yesterday that he’d been contacted by “local UK authorities,” who had seized his hard drives to examine them and shut his service down for 45 hours, beginning on July 6, two days after Aleynikov’s arrest.

“It turns out that some idiotic moron a user had uploaded data on to the service that he/she was not authorised to have,” he said, crossing out the words “some idiotic moron.” “This is your basic intellectual property theft case here.”

And here’s Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Weil on the Goldman “doomsday machine” (via ZeroHedge).





