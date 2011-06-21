This Guy Robbed A Bank Just To Get Healthcare In Jail

Photo: Gaston County Jail

With a undiagnosed growth on his chest and two ruptured disks, Richard James Verone needed medical attention and to get it he handed a note to a bank teller demanding $1.Verone walked into an RBC bank in North Carolina, handed the teller the note, and she gave him the money. Then, according to the Gaston Gazette, he sat down and waited for the police to show up.



He said, “I didn’t have any fears. I told the teller that I would sit over here and wait for police.”

Never in trouble with the law, Verone worked fort Coca-Cola for 17 years, but was laid off three years ago. He’s had part time jobs since, but nothing steady, and nothing with health insurance.

“If you don’t have your health you don’t have anything,” said Verone.

His plan includes a three year stint in prison, multiple surgeries, and then release — just in time to collect social security.

