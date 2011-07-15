Guy Who Gave Up Jeter's 3,000 Hit Cashes In, Too

Tampa Bay’s David Price has inked a deal with Steiner Sports that includes signing memorabilia with the slightly embarrassing phrase, “I Gave Up DJ’s 3K”.



The deal also involves autographing 3,000th-hit collectibles like balls and pictures, some of which will be signed by Jeter as well.

Many pitchers would prefer not to be a historical footnote, the answer to a trivia question 20 years from now. But Price is embracing his role Jeter’s feat, or at least using it to bolster his bank account.

Here’s Price’s money-making moment:





