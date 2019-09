Angel investor Dave McClure just did a panel at our Ignition West conference.



After, he was ambushed by this guy:

When McClure saw the guy waiting for him, he said, “that’s a good pitch.”

The two talked for maybe five minutes.

After, we asked McClure if he’ll invest.

He crinkled his face.

“I gave him my business card.”

