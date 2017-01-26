Guy Verhofstadt: Here are the reforms the EU needs to make to save itself

Guy Verhofstadt, author of “Europe’s Last Chance“, and the former prime minister of Belgium told Business Insider he thinks there needs to be a better defence system across Europe.

Mr Verhofstadt said: “We have to establish, what I call a “European FBI” because there are many threats on terrorism but every country is working separately from each other.”

He also called for better border control to manage the “refugee crisis and the migration flows.”

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Noah Friedman. Special thanks to Alana Kakoyiannis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.