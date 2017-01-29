The EU's top negotiator explains how he thinks Article 50 is going to work

Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt explained how the process of Britain leaving the European Union will work, once Article 50 is triggered.

He said: “The trigger of Article 50 has not been done. Article 50 is the article in the European Treaty saying that a country can leave the Union but it has to announce it officially.”

Theresa May has previously said she would trigger Article 50 by the end of March 2017.

Produced by Joe Daunt. Filmed by Noah Friedman. Special thanks to Alana Kakoyiannis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.