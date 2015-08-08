A guy used the new social app Beme to broadcast the birth of his baby -- and 50,000 people tuned in to watch

Shaun McBride Shaun McBride is known for his creative Snapchats.

On Wednesday, an estimated 50,000 people watched the birth of a baby girl in Utah from their phones — thanks to the new social app Beme and one social media savvy new dad.

“I talked to my wife and said, ‘Do you care if I share this? I think this would be interesting to a lot of people,”‘ Shaun McBride explained. “She said only if I used Beme.”

McBride goes by the name “Shonduras” on Beme, which his good friend, Casey Neistat, launched July 17. The app allows you record moments by holding your iPhone screen to your chest, and the moments are shared with anyone who is following you. The idea is that you don’t have to look at your screen to share — you can stay in the moment and allow others in.

Sharing the birth on Beme allowed friends, family, and fans all over the world to join him and his wife in the delivery room.

“The feedback has been great. I think it’s such a familiar process that so many people have seen, before but it’s never really shared at an honest level on social media.”

Just watched @Shonduras BEME the birth of his first child. WHAT. Social media is CRAY!!! Congrats, Shonduras! @bemeapp

— Gabriella (@gabriellaflom) August 6, 2015

Just seen the most awesome #beme from @Shonduras and the birth of a child! CoNgRaTs!!!

— christopher (@crizzonet) August 6, 2015

Maybe Beme babies will be the next new social media craze.

