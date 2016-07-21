A male model created these 'Game of Thrones' looks using only makeup

Yes, it is possible to make “Game of Thrones” exist in real life.

Just ask Paolo Ballesteros, a Filipino actor, model, and impersonator who recently gained fame by turning himself into every major female character on “Game of Thrones.” He did these remarkable transformations using only makeup and wigs, and shared the pictures with INSIDER.

Here, he brings a short-haired Cersei Lannister to life:

Ballesteros told INSIDER that he’s been doing these transformations for two years now.

“I basically sketch the characters facial features on my own. Takes a couple of practices first of rough placing of makeup just for me to visualise the characters face. Then wipe it off and apply the basic makeup process,” Ballesteros told INSIDER in an email.

He recently did Arya Stark after she went blind:

He’s done the red-haired Melissandre:

Here he is as Brienne of Tarth:

And his collection wouldn’t be complete without the Mother of Dragons herself:

Ballesteros takes all his photos on his iPhone. The D.I.Y. process is much simpler than it looks.

“Primer, foundation, eye makeup, lips and contour. All I need is wig and the characters facial expression and that’s it,” Ballesteros said.

Check out his many other makeup transformations over on his Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.