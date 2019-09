Authorities say a man in Florida attempted to steal a chainsaw by shoving it down his pants. Store employees chased down the man and detained him until the police arrived. He was charged with grand theft.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.