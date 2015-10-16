This guy tricked the internet into helping him meet Taylor Swift in person

Screenshot Lan is on the right.

Sometimes you have to fight a little dirty to get to meet Taylor Swift.

Or at least that seems to be the stance of one “Lan P.,” a young man who tricked Redditors into helping him win a contest for a meet-and-greet with the pop star, Upvoted reports.

The story starts in August, when Lan posted a link titled, “How to trick people into getting them to do useless things for you” on Reddit. The link, ironically, took you to a voting page for a Taylor Swift event in San Francisco. That means each person who followed the link was inadvertently submitting a vote for Lan to meet Taylor Swift.

Redditors, by and large, respected Lan’s cleverness once they’d realised they’d been tricked, and supported his bid to meet Swift by upvoting the Reddit post to increase its exposure.

But Lan still had some stiff competition from the outside, especially from a 15-year-old girl named Selin. Selin runs a Taylor Swift fan blog that has over 30,000 followers, according to Upvoted. And she was not a big fan of Lan.

Lan writes that Selin contacted him on Instagram to call him out for cheating.

But fortunately for everyone, there were two spots to meet Swift, so both Lan and Selin got their wish, according to Upvoted.

And from a picture snapped at the concert they attended, it seems Lan took his time with Swift to stage a proposal. No word on what she said.

