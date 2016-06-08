A guy is travelling the world with a comforting sign that says 'Mum I'm fine'

Instagram/Momimfine Jonathan Quiñonez in Colombia.

When Jonathan Quiñonez set out to travel the world, he encountered one very serious snag: with time differences and pricey international phone calls, he didn’t have a reliable way of informing his mother of his safety and whereabouts (and we all know what happens when you don’t tell your mum you’re ok).

The 27-year-old from Brussels developed an ingenious method of staying in touch: he started an Instagram account called @momimfine. At each new destination, Quiñonez poses for a photo with a sign that reads “Mum I’m fine” and uploads the shot for his mum (and the whole world) to see.

“Mums are always worried. Especially mine. It was complicated to be in contact with her, so I decided to give a positive message and show her that the world is a beautiful place and that I am fine,” the

traveller told theLADbible.

Here are some of Quiñonez’s best shots.

In Cuba:



Above Mexico:



In Costa Rica:



Still in Costa Rica:



Still Costa Rica:



In Panama:



In the Caribbean:



In Colombia:



In Antioquia:



