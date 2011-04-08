Watch This Guy Throw Around Live COBRAS

The video below shows one man’s job as a cobra pit cleaner, but in order to do his job properly, the man has to pick up several cobras and toss them to the side so he can get to the dirtier areas.



Again – this man is throwing around live cobras.

If you suffer from ophidiophobia (a fear of snakes), then no one could pay you enough money to do this guy’s job. Check out the video below as we await a response from the Bronx Zoo Cobra (video via Reddit).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.