Check Out This Video Of A Guy Tackling A Bank Robber In A Chokehold

A brave customer in the St Francis Bank of Wisconsin saw a masked bank robber attempting to rob a teller.
Check out this NYPost video in which he tackles the robber, gets him in a chokehold, and rides him around the bank.
He says he’s a WWE fan:
Apparently the robber got away, but without any cash. The hero’s name is being kept secret until the bank robber is caught.
