Guy Sues Apple Because Siri Doesn't Do What Apple Says Siri Does

Apple has been hit with a lawsuit from a guy who says Siri doesn’t do what Apple’s advertisements say Siri does, reports Joe Palazzolo of the Wall Street Journal.



The fact that Siri doesn’t work all that well isn’t news to anyone who owns an iPhone 4S. But it appears to be the first time Apple has been sued over it.

Here are some money quotes from the lawsuit, which was filed by Frank M. Fazio of Brooklyn:

The lawsuit goes on to highlight something that is, in fact, strange about Siri–the contrast between the level of effort Apple is putting into advertising the feature, and the fact that, deep down in some documentation, Apple concedes that Siri is “in beta.”

The advertisements for the iPhone 4S certainly don’t make it seem like Siri is in beta.

You can read the full lawsuit here >

SEE ALSO: Apple’s TV Dream Revealed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.