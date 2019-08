In Australia, a man allegedly tried to steal a car that was parked at a gas station.

As soon the car’s owner saw that his car was being stolen, he ran right back to it, leaped through the open window, and scared off the alleged carjacker, who can be seen running off into the night.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

