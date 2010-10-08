Hedge Fund Manager On Having Lunch With, Stalking Warren Buffett

Guy Spier

Guy Spier, the hedge fund manager of Aquamarine Capital in Switzerland goes into excruciating detail about his admiration for Warren Buffett in a new interview with Opalesque’s Matthais Knab. (Watch below)He’s obsessed with everything about the man, who he builds into a dynasty in the course of a 5 minute answer to one simple interview question – So how was lunch with Warren Buffett? (Starting at 6:05)



By the end of his answer, he’s broken Buffett down into “stages,” except Spier calls them “periods,” “the periods of Warren Buffett.”

“One has to divide Warren Buffet into different periods. There is a continuously evolving style of Warren Buffett.”

Of course the time he had lunch with Warren Buffet was a “life-changer” worth every penny of the $660,000 he and a friend shelled out:

“Spending a few hours in the presence of the man was life-changing for me. In that, he is really a remarkable individual. Both in terms of his intelligence and his intensity. And meeting with him one on one really enabled me to absorb and internalize some of the the ways in which he is in the world.”

We could have gotten the idea without the words “absorb” and “internalize” – but considering that “intensity” is one of the qualities “transferred” to him from the illustrious Buffett, we’re guessing he’s not willing to give it up just because it makes others a little uncomfortable.

He goes on to say that he’s copied Warren Buffett’s carefully nuanced methods as closely as possible.

“Over the time that I followed Warren Buffett, one CFO told me, it’s very important to pay attention not only to what Warren Buffett says and what he actually does – often there are subtle difference between the two.”

And then he goes on for a few more minutes and you really get the idea. He’s obsessed with Buffett.

“At the time we were the highest bidders ever, the cost of the donation was $660,000. Of course now the highest bidder is as high as $2.1 million. So we feel like we got an absolute bargain, especially considering that Warren Buffett showed up at Smith and Wollensky in New York with a huge amount of energy, completely engaged, and spend 3.5 hours with us, answering any and all questions that we had.”

Watch:





