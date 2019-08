From a parking garage to a gymnasium, singer Joachim Müllner proves the value and importance of acoustics in a performance space. Here, Müllner sings the same song in 15 different locations. Experience the difference.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

