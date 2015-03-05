Guy Sebastian will represent Australia at Eurovision 2015

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty.

Guy Sebastian will become Australia’s first ever contestant in the Eurovision song contest.

SBS reports that the pop star was named as the representing Australian in the flamboyant, nationalistic singing competition at the Sydney Opera House this morning.

While his song choice won’t be announced for a matter of weeks, the singer told the SBS he was “pumped” for the experience and want the song to “move people”.

“I mean it’s Eurovision. It’s such a huge audience and such a huge production,” he said.

Last month Australia received a “wild card entry” for the 2015 competition, which means Sebastian will be fast-tracked the the Grand Final performance televised to approximately 200 million.

The singer-songwriter was Australia’s first winner of Australian Idol in 2003.

He has since released eight top ten albums including two number ones. The first seven all went either platinum or multi-platinum and his song “Angels Brought Me Here” holds the title of the highest selling song in Australia in the last decade.

The SBS reports that if Australia wins, it won’t host next year’s contest but will have a chance to enter in the 2016 competition.

Eurovision 2015 will take place in Vienna at Wiener Stadthalle arena on May 23 local time, and screened to around 195 million people worldwide.

The Eurovision Song Contest will aired in Australia on the following Sunday morning and evening on SBS ONE.

