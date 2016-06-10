People are in love with a guy who carried a beached dolphin back into the ocean

Facebook/Pelican Point Kayaking Naude Dreyer of Pelican Point Kayaking saved a Benguela dolphin.

A Facebook video showing the rescue of a beached dolphin has been viewed 4.7 million times in just over 24 hours.

Kayaking guide Naude Dreyer, owner of Pelican Point Kayaking in Namibia’s Walvis Bay, happened upon the stranded young Benguela dolphin after giving a tour, according to the Facebook post.

“After a quick assessment and measurements, I attempted to get him swimming again,” Dreyer wrote. “I was not very hopeful, but as soon as he got into water and realised where he was he took off like a bullet. I’ll do a drive past the same area again later just to make sure he hasn’t returned again.”

Here’s the full video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.